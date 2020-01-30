UPS testing self-driving minivans in Arizona

ARIZONA (WSYR-TV) — UPS will start testing out self-driving minivans in the Phoenix area in the coming weeks.
The tests will involve Chrysler minivans delivering packages from UPS stores to a sorting facility in Tempe, Arizona.
Deliveries to customers’ doorsteps are not in the cards for now and during those tests, a driver will be on board to take control of the vehicle if needed.
When asked about possible job losses this technology could bring, UPS says it considers self-driving vehicles a complement to human workers.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Candidate profile: Tulsi Gabbard
- Candidate profile: John Delaney
- Looking for snow? Look back at the Blizzard of ’66
- Candidate profile: Tom Steyer
- Candidate profile: Elizabeth Warren
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App