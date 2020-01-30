UPS testing self-driving minivans in Arizona

ARIZONA (WSYR-TV) — UPS will start testing out self-driving minivans in the Phoenix area in the coming weeks.

The tests will involve Chrysler minivans delivering packages from UPS stores to a sorting facility in Tempe, Arizona.

Deliveries to customers’ doorsteps are not in the cards for now and during those tests, a driver will be on board to take control of the vehicle if needed.

When asked about possible job losses this technology could bring, UPS says it considers self-driving vehicles a complement to human workers.

