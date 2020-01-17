Closings
US has best month for new home construction in 13 years

National News
UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Many new homes are popping up across the country, as the U.S. just had its best month for home construction in 13 years.

The U.S. Census Bureau just released the data on Friday.

New home construction reached an annual rate of 1.6 million homes in December. That is nearly 17 percent higher than November’s rate.

That is the highest rate since December 2006, which was before the financial crisis.

Economists had actually expected the rate of new home construction to drop in December.

The big December jump has some analysts concerned about a big correction in January’s rate.

