US unemployment rate falls to 8.4%, adds 1.4 million jobs

National News

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The unemployment rate has fallen to 8.4% in the United States, according to the Labor Department.

Last month, the unemployment rate declined to 10.2%, as the labor market continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employers added 1.4 million jobs in August. That’s down from 1.8 million in July. Hiring was down sharply from May’s 2.7 million added jobs and June’s 4.8 million.

This is a developing story.

