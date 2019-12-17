Visa issues warning about cybercrime threats at gas pumps

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Visa says you may be a prime target for criminals if you swipe your card at the gas pump.

Visa says they have identified three threats that they say were probably carried out by sophisticated cybercrime groups. Two of those attacks have targeted gas stations in the U.S.

Visa says the hacks came through a phishing email with a link that was sent to an employee. When that link was clicked, they were able to get financial information from customers.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9