Walgreens announces drive-thru shopping for customers

(WSYR-TV) — In an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, Walgreens is introducing drive-thru shopping.

According to company officials, customers will pull up and ask for a menu of available items, which includes the following:

  • Household goods
  • Pain relief products
  • Cough and cold products
  • Baby formula
  • Medical supplies
  • Grocery items

Then, customers give their order. So, there is no need to pre-order or leave your car.

Walgreens officials said that they put together the order and let the customer get on their way.

