Walgreens looking to hire 9,500 full-time, part-time & temporary employees

(WSYR-TV) — Walgreens officials said it is looking to hire more than 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary workers.
The boost in hiring comes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials said the positions include customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.
Current full-time employees will receive $300, while part-time, hourly employees will receive $150.
