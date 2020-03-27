Walmart announced 4 new ice cream flavors just in time for spring

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart has announced four new ice cream flavors just in time for spring.

Root Beer Float ice cream is just like the real thing, but no need to add soda!

Circus Cookie ice cream has added bits of those frosted, sprinkled animal cookies you loved as a child.

Mango Habanero Coconut ice cream tastes like a spicy sorbet mixed with sweet cream.

And the Margarita Ice Sherbet is a salty, fat-free lemon-lime-flavored sherbet.

The best thing about the Great Values ice cream is the price: they are all less than 3 dollars!