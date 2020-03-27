Live Now
Sheriff Gene Conway Joins County Exec. Ryan McMahon For Today’s 3 p.m. Onondaga County COVID-19 Briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Walmart announced 4 new ice cream flavors just in time for spring

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart has announced four new ice cream flavors just in time for spring.

Root Beer Float ice cream is just like the real thing, but no need to add soda!

Circus Cookie ice cream has added bits of those frosted, sprinkled animal cookies you loved as a child.

Mango Habanero Coconut ice cream tastes like a spicy sorbet mixed with sweet cream.

And the Margarita Ice Sherbet is a salty, fat-free lemon-lime-flavored sherbet.

The best thing about the Great Values ice cream is the price: they are all less than 3 dollars!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected