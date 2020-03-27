(WSYR-TV) — Walmart has announced four new ice cream flavors just in time for spring.
Root Beer Float ice cream is just like the real thing, but no need to add soda!
Circus Cookie ice cream has added bits of those frosted, sprinkled animal cookies you loved as a child.
Mango Habanero Coconut ice cream tastes like a spicy sorbet mixed with sweet cream.
And the Margarita Ice Sherbet is a salty, fat-free lemon-lime-flavored sherbet.
The best thing about the Great Values ice cream is the price: they are all less than 3 dollars!
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse University coaches, local leaders make COVID-19 PSA
- Boredom Busters, free online activities: Consumer Reports
- Walmart announced 4 new ice cream flavors just in time for spring
- WATCH: Sheriff Conway joins County Executive McMahon For 3 p.m. Onondaga County coronavirus briefing
- Get Creative At Home With “You’re So Creative”
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App