Walmart cutting store hours at all locations

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart has announced that their locations will have shortened hours due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Walmart officials said that the new hours will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Employees will work the same schedules, but the break will give them time to restock the shelves.
This comes as worried consumers rush to stock up on food, medicine and other supplies.
Other grocery stores have been taking similar steps.
Some retailers that don’t sell food are still taking these steps and adjusting their hours.
