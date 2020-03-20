Closings
Walmart giving hourly employees cash bonuses

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart officials said that the company is giving its hourly employees cash bonuses.

Each full-time employee will receive $300, while part-time employees will get $150.

Walmart praised its workers for all of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials said the money will be paid out on April 2. They also plan on hiring 150,000 new workers through the end of May.

