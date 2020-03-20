Walmart giving hourly employees cash bonuses

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart officials said that the company is giving its hourly employees cash bonuses.

Each full-time employee will receive $300, while part-time employees will get $150.

Our associates are our heroes. To say thank you, we're providing nearly $550M through special bonuses and advanced quarterly bonus payouts to hourly store, club and supply chain associates. We're also hiring! We plan to add 150,000 jobs. Read more here: https://t.co/Xdw0F8TkwR pic.twitter.com/TCYyibpDDU — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) March 20, 2020

Walmart praised its workers for all of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials said the money will be paid out on April 2. They also plan on hiring 150,000 new workers through the end of May.

