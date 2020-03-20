Walmart giving hourly employees cash bonuses

(WSYR-TV) — Walmart officials said that the company is giving its hourly employees cash bonuses.
Each full-time employee will receive $300, while part-time employees will get $150.
Walmart praised its workers for all of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Company officials said the money will be paid out on April 2. They also plan on hiring 150,000 new workers through the end of May.
