Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Walmart to redesign produce section

National News
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Walmart is looking to boost its grocery business by giving the produce department a makeover. 

The company announced plans to renovate produce areas with new signs highlighting prices. It will also widen aisles and install shorter merchandise bins to create an “open market feel” for customers. 

Walmart also plans to move all of its organic items into a single area of the department to make them easier to find. 

Produce is the first thing customers see when they enter Walmart and a key part of the retailer’s defense against Amazon.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected