Walmart to test autonomous vehicle grocery delivery

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Self-driving vehicles could one day be delivering your Walmart order.

The nation’s largest retailer announced a pilot program with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro.

The partnership will have vehicles that don’t require a human driver taking groceries to consumers’ homes. Customers would then have to retrieve their order from the vehicle.

Walmart calls the technology an extension to their grocery pickup and delivery service, and they will be testing out the program in the Houston area first.

