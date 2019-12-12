Walmart to test autonomous vehicle grocery delivery

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Self-driving vehicles could one day be delivering your Walmart order.
The nation’s largest retailer announced a pilot program with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro.
The partnership will have vehicles that don’t require a human driver taking groceries to consumers’ homes. Customers would then have to retrieve their order from the vehicle.
Walmart calls the technology an extension to their grocery pickup and delivery service, and they will be testing out the program in the Houston area first.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App