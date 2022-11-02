(The Hill) – Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced on Wednesday that he has hired Bank of America to explore “potential transactions” amid multiple investigations.

Snyder, who has owned the NFL franchise since 1999, made the announcement in a joint statement along with his wife, co-CEO Tanya Snyder, and the team.

“Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions,” the announcement said.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting its best product on the field and continuing the world to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”

–This breaking news report will be updated.