Live Now
Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

WATCH: Celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC News) — “A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” is being held in Los Angeles, California today. It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST. You can watch the memorial service by clicking above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected