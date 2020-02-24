WATCH: Celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant National News Posted: Feb 24, 2020 / 12:46 PM EST / Updated: Feb 24, 2020 / 12:46 PM EST LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC News) — “A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” is being held in Los Angeles, California today. It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EST. You can watch the memorial service by clicking above.
