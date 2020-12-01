What is Giving Tuesday?

UTAH (KTVX/KUCW) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known in the United States as Giving Tuesday — often stylized as #GivingTuesday — and is dedicated to building the world up through the power of generosity.

The end of the year often calls for shopping sprees and gift exchanges. Over the years, some of the focus has shifted to a different type of giving: the importance of charitable donations.

“GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world,” according to GivingTuesday.org.

What makes December 1 different from any other day? You.



Join us this Tuesday, for the world's largest generosity movement. #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/oMTpGYVkd8 — GivingTuesday – December 1 (@GivingTuesday) November 29, 2020

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. It began as a day that would encourage people to do good — great and small. It then grew into a global movement with hundreds of millions of participants. In July 2019, it became its own organization, led by GivingTuesday co-founder, Asha Curran, as its CEO.

The organization is sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, PayPal, Ford and the Ford Foundation, along with many others.

“Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give,” as stated on GivingTuesday.org. “Our mission is to build a more just and generous world.”

Each year, nonprofits, small businesses, corporations, schools and faith-based organizations all over the world celebrate the global day of giving.

Due to the unique circumstance of the pandemic, giving might look different this year. However, no act or donation is too big or small. People are encouraged to share kindness in their community, share their voice, donate to a local charity or share on social media.

There are currently over 225 GivingTuesday communities being organized in the U.S.