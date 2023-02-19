(KSNF) — If you’ve ever stashed money, passports or other valuables in a hotel room safe, you’ve probably felt some fear that you might check out and forget those important items. One flight attendant has a tip that will prevent that from happening.

Esther, who works for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, is known for her TikTok account, where she shares helpful travel hacks, including one in particular that she calls a “game-changer.”

She recommends putting a shoe in your hotel room’s safe.

The flight attendant explained, “Worried about forgetting something from your hotel safe? Put your heel or shoe in it and you won’t forget it!”

Since your shoes are an essential part of your daily attire, you most likely won’t forget them, and in turn, you won’t forget anything else stashed in the safe with one. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a shoe — this trick works with any piece of important attire.

Other helpful tips in the video on hotel room hacks include using a hanger to keep the curtains fully closed, using a shower cap to cover your shoes so they don’t get the clothes in your suitcase dirty, and more.