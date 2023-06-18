(WHNT) — Monday, June 19, marks Juneteenth, a federally-recognized holiday in the U.S.

That also means you won’t be getting any mail on June 19, at least not from the U.S. Postal Service.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free – two months after the end of the Civil War and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law designating Juneteenth as the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

You can learn more about the history of Juneteenth here.

Regular USPS mail services will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

Amazon, FedEx, and UPS will remain fully open on Juneteenth.

