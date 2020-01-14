Wine consumption down in the US

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — According to a new report, for the first time in 25 years, wine consumption in the U.S. is down.

Instead of wine, a new study found Americans are drinking more hard seltzers and liquor. This follows a broader trend of people looking for healthier lower-calorie choices.

Tariffs also pose another big problem for wine and spirits. In retaliation for subsidies Europe provided to aircraft maker Airbus, President Trump recently proposed a 100 percent tariff on French wine and champagne. That’s in addition to an already imposed 25 percent tariff on most European wine and whiskey.

