Wuhan coronavirus now declared public health emergency

(WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services has declared the Wuhan coronavirus a public health emergency.
Around the world, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus is climbing toward 10,000 and on Friday, the CDC ordered a quarantine of close to 200 Americans.
This is the first time in over 50 years that this type of quarantine of Americans has happened.
“While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health alert,” said one CDC official.
Those evacuees had been in Wuhan, China, which is the epicenter of the virus. They are now required to stay at a California military base for two weeks.
Test results are still in progress for those 195 people.
Across the United States, there are six confirmed cases, including the first person-to-person transmission between a husband and wife in Illinois.
The U.S. State Department has now issued a red alert, warning Americans not to travel to China.
Delta, United and American Airlines are suspending their travel to the country.
Researchers are now saying that the virus can be spread by people who have no symptoms.
But, a CDC official said not to let fear guide your actions.
“[The agency] would rather be remembered for overreacting than under-reacting,” said the CDC official.
