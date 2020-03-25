Yelp adds ‘Donate’ button on their site for restaurants

(WSYR-TV) — Independent restaurants and businesses are struggling as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with many closing temporarily or cutting hours and staff.
Now, one group is working to keep them above the water. The Yelp Foundation is teaming up with GoFundMe to allow businesses to fundraise and get donations.
Users just need to click donate on the business’ Yelp page, with Yelp and GoFundMe matching up to $1 million in donations.
