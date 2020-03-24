YouTube announces changes to default resolution settings on videos due to COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — YouTube officials have announced changes due to coronavirus.
The company is now setting videos from default to standard definition.
In a statement, YouTube officials said the move is meant to “do our part to minimize the stress on the system during this unprecedented situation.”
While the change is expected to last around 30 days, users will still be able to manually change the resolution on their videos.
More from NewsChannel 9:
