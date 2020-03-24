Live Now
YouTube announces changes to default resolution settings on videos due to COVID-19

FILE – This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. YouTube is making clear there will be no “birtherism” on its platform during this year’s U.S. presidential election. Also banned: Election-related “deepfake” videos and anything that aims to mislead viewers about voting procedures and how to participate in the 2020 census. The Google-owned video service clarified its rules ahead of the Iowa caucuses Monday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(WSYR-TV) — YouTube officials have announced changes due to coronavirus.

The company is now setting videos from default to standard definition.

In a statement, YouTube officials said the move is meant to “do our part to minimize the stress on the system during this unprecedented situation.”

While the change is expected to last around 30 days, users will still be able to manually change the resolution on their videos.

