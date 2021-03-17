Nearing legalization of marijuana in New York state

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An agreement to legalize recreational marijuana is near.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins says legislation is extremely close to getting passed through the assembly.

Stewart Cousins also says legalizing marijuana will have a large impact on the criminal justice system.

“It’s no secret at this point how desperately Black and brown communities have been by the disproportionate arrests and incarcerations people with marijuana so we know it will have a criminal justice aspect,” she said.

Stewart Cousins says communities will see an economic benefit to legalizing marijuana.

The state sheriff’s association remains opposed to legalization, saying it will make roads less safe and encourage marijuana use among teens.

