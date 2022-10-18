SEDGWICK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local residents are understandably concerned with a spike in home burglaries and car thefts in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, October 18 residents had their chance to hear from Syracuse Police.

A neighborhood watch meeting was held at Salem Hyde Elementary School. According to a recent crime analysis report released by the department, crime overall in the area is down compared to last year. However, those with Neighborhood Watch Groups of Syracuse are still looking for solutions.

Below is a report from the Syracuse Police Department that shows crime statistics for last year and this year.

“One burglary is too much,” says Tony Borelli, Neighborhood Watch Groups of Syracuse Member. “You know. It’s an uneasy feeling when someone is in your home whether you’re there or not. And in some cases there have been, you know, occasions where someone was home when they got into the home, which even, you know, escalates the concern that.”

Some tips are as simple as locking your car doors, keeping outside lights on, and ensuring your home is secured.