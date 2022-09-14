TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The few homeowners still living on Burnet Road, the neighborhood groomed for a massive chip manufacturing plant, are fighting back against Onondaga County with accusations of neglect.

Paul Richer has lived in the neighborhood his whole life. He’s one of the homeowners who’s resisted selling his land to Onondaga County to be part of the chip project site.

“Our feet are planted. We really don’t want to go anywhere.” PAUL RICHER, LIVES ON BURNET ROAD IN CLAY

Richer and other homeowners still living on Burnet Road are frustrated over what’s happened to the properties the county has taken over from the neighbors who’ve decided to move out.

Those neighbors site lawns are not being taken care of and the now vacant homes have been left neglected.

“It’s very sad to drive by here and see all the homes just falling apart when there’s a housing shortage, and these people really didn’t want to leave but they were sort of threatened, so they were pressured by the approval of eminent domain. They didn’t feel they had a choice.” BRITTA SEROG, OWNS PROPERTY ON BURNET ROAD, CLAY

The vacant homes are also being targeted by criminals. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirms to NewsChannel 9 three separate break-ins on Burnet Road just last week. Two men were arrested for one of the incidents.

The Save Burnet Road Coalition asks those who oppose the chip project to file town code violation complaints against the county.

Several of the houses that are now owned by the county have fallen into absolute disrepair and the result is very real and significant threats to the health and safety of the people who still live on this road. The county owns these homes, and just like the homeowners who loved and lived in them before the county seized them or forced them out with the threat of imminent domain, the county is now responsible for that land. CHAD REESE, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF ACTIVISIM, INSTITUTE FOR JUSTICE

NewsChannel 9 requested an interview with the Onondaga County Executive, but he wasn’t willing to respond to the complaints voiced on Wednesday. However, he’s continued to defend the chip project as having a transformative impact on the county and region.

“We’ve always had the best site. We’ve made the site bigger, it’s the country’s newest mega site, we have the best infrastructure, the best utilities and we have the best people. When that’s our focus, I like our chances.” COUNTY EXECUTIVE RYAN MCMAHON, (R) ONONDAGA COUNTY

There are about 40 homes total on Burnet Road but less than half are still lived in. The County Executive says he’s offered the neighborhood homeowners more than market value to purchase their homes.

Once the county owns all the land, it will expand the nearby White Pine Commerce Park to be big enough for a yet to be finalized chip factory. McMahon says the county is negotiating with three companies.