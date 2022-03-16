SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Robert Neulander is seated in Onondaga County Court for closing arguments in his murder trial.

First up will be his defense attorney, Jonathan Bach, followed by the prosecution led by Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

Monday, the defense rested its case without calling Bob and Leslie’s daughter, Jenna Neulander, to the witness stand.

Immediately, DA Bill Fitzpatrick applied for a missing witness charge, which accuses the defense of intentionally skipping a critical witness.