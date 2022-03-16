SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After sitting through three hours of closing arguments from Robert Neulander’s defense attorney, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick started the prosecution’s closing argument promising a briefer summation.

“Relax. I ain’t gonna take three hours,” he quipped.

The one-hour presentation was filled with classic Bill Fitzpatrick sarcasm and passion.

Early on, he addressed defense attorney Jonathan Bach’s notion that the physical evidence doesn’t prove a murder plot. Fitzpatrick said: “He spent 100 minutes on what I already agree on. Yes, an accidental fall can cause an injury similar to what Leslie Neulander died from, but it explains absolutely nothing else.”

Fitzpatrick referred to her gruesome head injuries, shown in pictures nearly every day of the trial.

He told the jury: “If your reaction then was: ‘Good Lord, That’s supposed to be a slip and fall in the shower?,’ you were right then and you’re right now.”

The district attorney listed his other evidence as proof of murder: the frantic 911 call, the lack of blood on the bed sheets and his theory they were changed, blood stains on parts of the wall that could only mean a struggle between the couple ensued and the newly-discovered “piece of Leslie’s head” on the bedroom headboard.

Fitzpatrick dismissed a defense witness’s denial that the mummified fat tissue was actually mucus. “We don’t acquit people because a doctor can’t tell the difference between fat and snot,” Fitzpatrick said.

He played the entire 911 call for the jury and noted for the first time, Neulander’s acknowledgement that his wife had died. “She’s gone,” Neulander is heard saying. Fitzpatrick says this contradicts what he said in his first interview with his office in 2013.

Bill Fitzpatrick ended with a message for the 12 jurors to decide Neulander’s fate: “It’s never too late to do the right thing. You have the courage, you have the common sense, and you have the intelligence to tell this defendant what he already knows… you murdered your wife and you’re not getting away with it.”

The jury will begin its deliberations Thursday morning.

