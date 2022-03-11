SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The attorney leading Robert Neulander’s defense asked the judge Friday to end the proceedings and grant the former doctor a third trial.

The judge ruled against the request, which was mostly procedural and puts on the record concerns the defense has with the trial.

Overnight, Neulander’s defense attorneys requested Judge Thomas Miller consider ruling the proceedings a “mistrial,” accusing the Onondaga County District Attorney of asking “improper questions.”

Among their complaints, they referred to DA Bill Fitzpatrick’s cross examination of a defense witness Thursday, pathologist Dr. Jonathan Arden.

Judge Miller said: “The defense argues he did not have a good faith basis to ask the question…” about the end of Dr. Arden’s time with the Washington, D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office

Thursday, Fizpatrick asked Arden if he was fired over accusations of harassment of female workers.

Arden responded: “You are creating untruths here. You have misspoken.”

Judge Miller seemed to dismiss the request, citing reporting from the Washington Post from 2003.

It reads: “Jonathan L. Arden, resigned Thursday amid a furor over operational problems at the office and allegations by all five of his deputy medical examiners that he created a climate of sexual harassment so pervasive that several were reduced to tears.”

The request also complained about the DA’s questions to a Neulander family friend and asking witnesses about opinions in previous recorded cases.

After the drama, the jury was called back in for continuation of testimony from defense-called witnesses.

Day 10 started almost 90 minutes later than usual. The first hour can be blamed on the judge handling over cases, but the additional 30 minutes is due to conflict between the arguing sides.