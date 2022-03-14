SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a second weekend off, the 12 jurors and four alternates of the Robert Neulander Murder Trial returned to court Monday for their third week.

The legal team defending the former doctor resumed their case with testimony from a Canadian doctor who studied the autopsy of Leslie Neulander.

Early on in the trial, Judge Thomas Miller told the jury to plan for a possible commitment of three weeks. Day 11 begins the third week.

Friday, the judge said the trial was on time, if not slightly ahead.