NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan is providing live updates from the courthouse on Twitter.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Day 4 of the Robert Neulander Murder Trial will be full of witness testimonies, starting with DeWitt Police Sgt. Michael Kurgan, a crime scene investigator who responded to Leslie’s death.

Many of the photos that will be used as evidence through the trial were taken by Kurgan, which is a normal course of work for a crime scene technician.

Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle, a member of the prosecution team, is working to make clear for the jury that blood spatter was everywhere throughout the Neulander’s primary bedroom suite and bathroom.

Referring to photos presented to the jury, Sgt. Kurgan has pointed out blood in multiple carpet locations, low walls, high walls, and specks on a tissue box and frame with children’s pictures.

Day 3 of the trial, Wednesday, was filled with developments, including new evidence and a fresh motive from the prosecution. Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick argued that the Neulander marriage was falling apart and Leslie was planning move out around the time she died.

The defense team countered that the couple was considering a “trial separation”, but not divorce.

DA Fitzpatrick unveiled evidence not used in the 2015 trial. He’s hired a forensics expert who claims to have found “a piece of Leslie’s head” on the bedroom headboard still held as evidence.