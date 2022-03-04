SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who served as Onondaga County Medical Examiner at the time of Leslie Neulander’s death is the first to testify in Day 5 of the Robert Neulander Murder Trial.

Dr. Robert Stoppacher, who served as the medical examiner from 2009 through 2019, initially ruled Leslie’s death as an accidental fall. Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick claims later evidence changed Stoppacher’s mind.

Stoppacher now runs a private practice and teaches his science at Upstate Medical University.

Later Friday, a testimony will be made by Dr. Michael Baden, the former medical examiner of New York City and a nationally-known pathologist and forensics expert.

Baden helped investigate the deaths of President John F. Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was hired by George Floyd’s family to perform a second autopsy.

Day 4, Thursday, included the testimony of Bozana Smith, the 20-year housekeeper of the Neulander Family.

Smith told the jury she toured Leslie Neulander’s new condo, evidence that she was planning leave Bob.

This second trial is the first time the prosecution is setting up the motive that an unhappy marriage made have been a motive for the violence.

As she did in 2015 trial, Smith testified Thursday that sheets she put on the bed before Leslie’s death are not the sheets pictured at the scene, suggesting they were changed.

Smith told the jury she never found or again saw the sheets or one beige pillowcase she had last put on Leslie Neulander’s bed, supporting the prosecution narrative that Robert got rid of them and replaced them.