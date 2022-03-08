SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Day 7 of the Robert Neulander Murder Trial opens with another expert hired by the defense for this second trial, but not the first trial in 2015.

Kenneth Martin, an expert is reconstructing crime scenes and analyzing the blood spatter, is first up on the witness stand Tuesday morning.

The first half of testimony includes witnesses called by the prosecution, who are then cross-examined by the defense. The second group of witnesses will be called by the defense and cross-examined by the prosecution.

Judge Thomas Miller allowed the jury to begin at 9:30am, as opposed to the normal 9am, after working to almost 6pm Monday evening.

Monday included testimony from another expert not used in the first trial, Dr. Zhongxue Hua, who explained to the jury that his lab confirmed a sample taken from Leslie Neulander’s bedroom headboard is “mummified fat tissue.” The Onondaga County District Attorney referred to it as “a piece of Leslie’s head” in his opening statement.