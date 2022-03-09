SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wearing blue latex gloves, the Onondaga County District Attorney displayed for a witness and the jury a bedside lamp once belonging in Leslie Neulander’s bedroom and taken as evidence the day she died.

The witness, a forensics chemist who worked for the Onondaga County Crime Laboratory, confirmed for the jury on Wednesday five stains on the lamp shade are blood from Leslie Neulander’s body.

Shelia Gentile, a forensic chemist who worked at the Onondaga County Crime Laboratory, waits outside the courtroom before going in for testimony. (Jack Estabrook/NewsChannel 9)

Tuesday, the entire Day 7 of the Robert Neulander Murder Trial focused on a single witness: Kenneth Martin, a crime scene reconstruction expert who found what the DA calls “a piece of Leslie’s head” on the headboard.

Most of Martin’s testimony Tuesday explained for the jury how the hundreds of blood spatter stains on the walls, carpet, headboard, used water bottles, a tissue box and other areas of the Leslie’s bedside table indicate to him that a bloody incident happened on the bed.