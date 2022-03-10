SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Day 9 of the Robert Neulander Murder Trial is the first chance for defense attorney to call witnesses supporting his theory that his client is not guilty of murder.

It’s not known exactly who will be called to testify. Both Neulander children, Jenna and Ari, were called to the stand to defend their father in the first trial and are on the official list of potential witnesses again.

Bach could call Bob’s brother, Ovid, or his own experts.

The defense opened Thursday with a routine attempt to have charges dismissed.

Secondary defense attorney, Julian Brod, said: “People have failed to prove that Dr. Neulander intended to and did cause the death of his wife, Leslie Neulander. The people have no witness, no motive, no weapon.”

Wednesday, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick rested the prosecution’s case after calling 12 witnesses, ranging from first responders to the Neulander Home, the housekeeper, the medical examiner to investigate, pathologists and crime scene reconstruction experts.

Fitzpatrick’s theory includes a motive and piece of evidence not used in first trial: Bob and Leslie were separating and a piece of her head tissue is still on her bedroom headboard.