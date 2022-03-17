SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Court convened for no more than five minutes Thursday morning for some procedural steps before the jury immediately went into private deliberations.

12 primary jurors will now meet privately, for as long as needed, to work toward a consensus. They have to unanimously agree to convict or acquit, or can agree to disagree in what’s called a “deadlocked” or “hung” jury.

Typically, alternate jurors are excused once the primary jurors go into deliberations. Because of the coronavirus pandemic’s ability to easily make a juror unavailable, the four remaining alternate jurors will wait in a separate room on standby.

Court will reconvene when the jury asks for it, either requesting a read-back of testimony transcripts or to announce a verdict.

While they wait, Judge Thomas Miller and the Onondaga County District Attorney returned to their normal offices in the Onondaga County Criminal Courthhouse across the street and the defense team will wait in a holding room nearby.

Around 10:00am, the jury requested to see the PowerPoint presentations made by the attorneys for their closing arguments. That request was rejected, but the jury was offered to hear back transcripts of closing arguments instead.

Wednesday, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick and Neulander Defense Attorney Jonathan Bach had their last chances to pitch their theories to the jurors through closing arguments. Each gave a different version of Leslie’s death: murder or accidental fall.

Back, notably talking for three hours, told jurors they should share his “profound doubt” in Neulander’s guilt and that the prosecution left too many gaps in the evidence.

He trashed the DA’s new evidence. “That fleck that you’ve been told about is likely not adipose. It might well be mucus from the nose, deposited or sneezed out at some other time,” said Bach. “If there was an assault here, you’d expect to see a lot more of that. Not one tiny fleck.”

Fitzpatrick said he’s given the jury evidence not just beyond a reasonable doubt, but any doubt.

Bill Fitzpatrick ended with a message for the 12 jurors to decide Neulander’s fate: “It’s never too late to do the right thing. You have the courage, you have the common sense, and you have the intelligence to tell this defendant what he already knows… you murdered your wife and you’re not getting away with it.”