SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One day after he was convicted of murdering his second wife, the Onondaga County District Attorney says Robert Neulander had a history of violence with his first wife.

Fitzpatrick said he was careful not to invade privacy of their conversations, but said: “The things that she told me were consistent with my impression of Bob Neulander. It was a relationship marred by physical violence and that’s documented in court.”

A jury found Neulander guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence, based on the theory he beat his wife to death in their bedroom and then tried to cover up the crime.

DA Bill Fitzpatrick pitched the jury a motive that Neulander was upset his wife, Leslie, was leaving him. It came out in court by multiple witnesses that the two were looking at separate apartments to begin a trial seperation.

Ari Neulander, the couple’s son, and Joanne London, Leslie’s sister, said neither were aware of a history of physical violence.

“He was not a faithful husband,” Fitzpatrick said. “This was a guy with a lot of tension, rage, in his private life, his personal life. I’m sure whatever Leslie said to him that morning set him off and put him into this homicidal rage.”

Fitzpatrick talked about Neulander’s past with colleagues. He said, “Virtually everybody he’s ever worked with has either sued him or quit or been involved in some type of dispute with him.”

“He’s a convicted murderer, so there’s not much I can say to add to that legacy,” Fitzpatrick said. “There’s a reason he didn’t take the stand. This is what frustrates me: I’m sure he’s going to pontificate at sentencing about how innocent he is. Pal, walk 40 feet, put your hand on the bible and tell the 12 people you didn’t do it.”