SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The COVID-19 pandemic is the primary reason the second murder trial of former Dr. Robert Neulander was delayed for so long. It’s also the reason his second trial doesn’t look anything like his first.

It was standing-room-only during his first trial in 2015, held in the normal Onondaga County Courtrooms of the Onondaga County Criminal Courthouse. In addition to the judge, the jury, the prosecution, and the defense, the courtroom was packed with people personally connected to the case, reporters, cameras, and the public.

Because of the state court’s pandemic limitations, the people packed into the courtroom in 2015 are spread over four courtrooms in 2022.

Space is restricted in the primary trial courtroom, where Judge Thomas Miller presides over the jury, the defense, and the prosecution. Extra attorneys and Neulander family members are also allowed.

The jury “box” has been spaced out over the entire side of the room, to ensure three feet between each seat.

The Neulander Trial jury “box” has been spread out to allow three feet of distancing between jurors.

The Neulander Trial has been spread across four courtrooms.

The attorneys’ podium, facing the judge, is surrounded in plexiglass so speakers’ masks can be removed.

Facing the jury from the middle of the room is a podium where attorneys from both sides will make their arguments. It’s surrounded by thick plexiglass so that speakers can take off their masks.

A second courtroom is being used as a “viewing room,” where members of the public and reporters can watch a closed-circuit video feed of the proceedings in the main trial courtroom.

Just before the trial, the courthouse invested in a new camera and audio equipment to improve the quality of the video being fed to neighboring rooms.

A third courtroom will serve as the jury deliberation room, a normal feature of a trial usually in a smaller conference room for the members of the jury to confidentially discuss their opinions.

A fourth courtroom will likely be used only in the first days of the trial, as overflow for potential jurors waiting to be called for possible selection.