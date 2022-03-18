ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Leslie Neulander was a mother, an active member of the community and a cherished friend.

“She was a neighbor,” her friend Terri Barr said. “So, I could just call her up and say, want to have a cup of tea? She was that kind of person. She would drop everything to talk to people.”

Barr and Leslie Neulander got to know each other after their daughters became friends in school. Neulander was also very active in the Jewish community. That’s how Dr. Mary Jumbelic, the retired Chief Medical Examiner in Onondaga County, crossed paths with her. She saw Leslie only a few days before she died.

“She and her family came over to my house to bring me a get well care package of bagels and cream cheese, kind of typical Jewish fare.”

Barr and Jumbelic both had concerns about how Leslie died. That prompted another look into what had been ruled a slip and fall in the shower, ultimately ending in not one, but two murder trials.

“The evidence does absolutely, clearly speak toward her murder,” Jumbelic said. But, her friends have done their best to ensure Leslie’s legacy isn’t defined by a high-profile court case.

“She should be remembered for who she was in life, not simply the wounds that defined her in death,” Jumbelic said.

Both acknowledge how hard this has been over the years, not just for them, but for Neulander’s children and her family.

“I just hope she rests in peace now,” Barr said.