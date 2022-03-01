SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In terms of people involved, the biggest difference between Robert Neulander’s first and second trial is the man representing him.

Jonathan Bach, a graduate of Yale Law School, is in Syracuse for the duration of Neulander’s trial. He leads a team of at least nine other attorneys and clerks in the courtroom each day.

Bach is a partner in the New York City firm Shapiro Arato Bach.

Bach’s wife, Alexandra Shapiro, founded the firm in 2009.

The lawfirm’s website touts Bach’s career as “at the center of many noteworthy matters, ranging from the defense of prominent Wall Street professionals and leading public and private companies and financial firms, to the defense of well known politicians and non-profit organizations, and to the defense of indigent individuals charged with crimes.”

Early in his career, Bach was a federal public defender in the Southern District of New York.

Neulander hired Bach after firing the man who defended him in his first trial, Ed Menkin, one of the most respected defense attorneys in Syracuse.

Menkin has since retired.