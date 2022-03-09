SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a rare moment of levity among gory photos and upsetting details, Judge Thomas Miller offered the jury of the Robert Neulander Murder Trial an extended lunch break Wednesday to watch the Syracuse Orange in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

After a five-minute discussion, the Judge returned with the jury’s verdict: “The vote is in, and I understand it’s of landslide proportions. We are going to continue.”

The jury took the other choice: continue with the case and leave early.

“Makes sense,” tweeted NunesMagician.com, a Syracuse Orange online community, as a reference to what could be Coach Jim Boeheim’s first losing season.

“12 people chose jury duty over an SU basketball game, which really sums up this season,” tweeted Post-Standard editor Chris Baker.

Some diehard SU fans didn’t agree with the jury’s choice.

Scott Casanova tweeted: “I’d be found in contempt.”

The Syracuse Orange tipped off against Florida State around noon, as scheduled. Instead of watching ESPN at that moment, the jury was being show a 2013 recording of Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick questioning former Doctor Robert Neulander about he death of his wife Leslie.