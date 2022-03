SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Judge Thomas Miller allowed for a delayed start time of 10am Tuesday, after potential jurors and court staff worked to almost 7pm Monday.

Day 2 will focus on finalizing the jury. 12 jurors were seated on Day 1 Monday, along with one alternate. Up to five more alternates could be selected of the people called for jury duty.

Once the jury is seated, there will be some procedural steps before opening statements could begin Tuesday afternoon.