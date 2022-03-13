(WSYR-TV) — After the weekend off, the Robert Neulander Murder Trial resumes tomorrow with the defense calling more witnesses.

The prosecution rested its case last week as the defense turned their focus to the headboard in the Neulander’s bedroom. A piece of Leslie Neulander’s head was found there, and despite that evidence casting doubt on Robert’s story of events for the prosecution, both Neulander’s sister-in-law and the defense’s forensic expert still believe Leslie’s death was an accident.

As more evidence gets thrown under the microscope, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan explains who the jury may hear from next week.

