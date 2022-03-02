SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The defense attorney representing Robert Neulander wants the jury to question where all the “bloody stuff” went if they believe that he’s guilty of murdering his wife, Leslie.

Defense Attorney Jonathan Bach made his opening statement, as is customary, after the legally-required opening statement by the prosecution. In this case, Onondaga County District Attorney is handling it personally.

Bach asks: “Where is that gush of blood in the bedroom? Where is that massive flow of blood? They don’t know.”

He reiterated: “Where is that massive trail of blood flowing from her head on the way from the bedroom to the bathroom? They don’t know.”

Bach’s questions challenge DA Bill Fitzpatrick’s argument that Neulander beat his wife to death in the bedroom, moved her to the bathroom, and moved her body again.

As he did in the first trial, Fitzpatrick argued again that Neulander changed bloody bed sheets with clean ones and disposed of them on a jog at Green Lakes State Park.

“There is nothing that has ever been found. No weapon,” says Bach.

Laying out his strategy to the jury, Bach plans to ask questions of former Onondaga County Medical Examiner Dr. Robert Stoppacher.

Stoppacher initially ruled the death an accident, but Fitzpatrick says he’s changed his position based on subsequent evidence.

Bach said: “He didn’t check the box for homicide. He didn’t check the box for undetermined. He checked the box for accidental fall.”

Bach also challenged the motive set by Fitzpatrick that a shaky relationship between the Neulanders may have led to the murder.

“Did anything happen that night that would have provoked a murder?” asks Bach.

“You’re not going to hear a single reason that one human being will raise a finger to another, let alone, a lead pipe or baseball bat or hammer,” says Bach. He calls it a peaceful, ordinary night.

Bach confirms the Neulanders were considering a “trial separation,” but “there was no talk of divorce. No lawyers were involved and Bob and Leslie were still functioning very much as a couple… You’re not going to hear any history of physical abuse between Bob and Leslie Neulander.”