SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The sentencing of former Dr. Robert Neulander has been delayed three weeks, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.

When Neulander was convicted of murder and tampering with evidence on March 17, Onondaga County Court Judge Thomas Miller scheduled sentencing for Monday, April 11. The sentencing has now been rescheduled for Monday, May 2 at 1:30pm.

The delay is due to a scheduling conflict with some of the defense attorneys. Neulander hired Jonathan Bach out of New York City to lead his defense.

Bach has said he plans to appeal the jury’s conviction.

This is Neulander’s second conviction by a jury for murdering his wife, Leslie, in their DeWitt home in 2012. Before his first conviction was overturned by a higher court due to juror misconduct, he was sentenced to 20 years-to-life in prison.