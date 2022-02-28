NewsChannel 9 will provide lives updates from courtroom starting today.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in almost three year, former-Dr. Robert Neulander will appear in Onondaga County Court on charges he murdered his wife, Leslie, in 2012 inside their DeWitt home and tried to cover it up by making it appear she slipped in the shower.

Monday, Judge Thomas Miller will begin to select a jury who will hear the case over the coming weeks. Potential jurors will be asked questions to establish any known conflicts or pre-determined opinions about the case. Attorneys for both the prosecution and defense will be able to reject jurors for any reason.

Unlike many murder defendants, Neulander will walk into court on his own as he is not in custody. He posted $1 million bail not longer after the conviction from his first trial was overturned by a higher court.

The 2015 conviction was immediately challenged over allegations of juror misconduct. A juror was accused of using her cell phone to send text messages to friends and family during the trial.

Before sentencing, Onondaga County Court Judge Thomas Miller was asked to review the alleged misconduct, but decided not to overturn Neulander’s conviction.

Neulander’s attorney appealed that decision, asking an appellate court to review the case and ensure the former doctor received a fair trial.

In June 2018, the court narrowly decided to grant Neulander a new trial. The former prominent doctor was allowed out of prison on bail after serving about three years at Elmira Correctional Facility.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick was allowed to appeal to the state’s highest court, which heard the case in September 2019. The seven judge panel unanimously agreed with the decision to order a new trial.