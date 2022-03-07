SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the weekend off, former Dr. Robert Neulander is back in court Monday for Day 6 of his murder trial.

For the first time of these proceedings, Neulander walked into court arm-in-arm with his son, Ari. As usual, he was also joined by his daughter, Jenna. Both children are standing by their father’s innocence, as they did for his first trial.

Robert Neulander walks into court with family alongside him. (Jack Estabrook/NewsChannel 9)

Robert Neulander hugs his son, Ari, before going into the courtroom. (Jack Estabrook/NewsChannel 9)

Ari and Jenna Neulander (Jack Estabrook/NewsChannel 9)

The prosecution, led by Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick, will continue calling witnesses to the stand to support their theory that Neulander beat his wife to death in their bedroom and made it look like an accident, making him guilty of murder.

Last week’s five days ended with two doctors agreeing that the state Leslie’s body upon examination of the medical examiner shows them she died at least an hour, possibly five hours, before Neulander claims she slipped and fell.

Friday morning, the Onondaga County Medical Examiner who responded to the Neulander home testified about what he found. The prosecution questioned why he initially ruled Leslie’s death an accident and then changed his mind.

Friday afternoon focused on the testimony of a nationally-known pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden.

Dr. Baden helped investigate the deaths of President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., John Belushi and George Floyd.