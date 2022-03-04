SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He’s helped investigate or re-investigate the deaths of President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., John Belushi, Jeffrey Epstein, George Floyd and now, for the second time, Leslie Neulander.

Dr. Michael Baden, now 87 years old, was called as the afternoon witness Friday in the second murder trial fo Robert Neulander.

Baden said: “I think that she died, her heart stopped beating around 3:00 in the morning, give or take… the bottom line is she was not alive at 6:00 in the morning.”

Baden’s testimony came after another doctor testified Friday morning, who said Neulander likely died between 4:15am and 7:15am.

Dr. Robert Stoppacher, who served as the medical examiner from 2009 through 2019, initially ruled Leslie’s death as an accidental fall. He said evidence collected by police after his medical exam changed his mind.