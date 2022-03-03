SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In addition to the significant new evidence Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick released Wednesday in opening statements of the Robert Neulander Murder Trial, he’s reusing many exhibits he successfully used in the 2015 trial that temporarily resulted in conviction.

After the first trial, Fitzpatrick shared with NewsChannel 9 an animated rendering of the Neulander home’s primary bedroom suite, including bathroom and hallways.

The renderings help orient the jury with the layout of the area where Leslie died. There’s also an option to show the blood spatter locations transposed onto the room.

Overhead view of Neulander home primary suite, where Leslie died.

Overhead view of Neulander bathroom.

Eye-level view of Neulander bathroom.

Eye-level view of Newulander shower, where Robert claims Leslie slipped.

Overhead view of Neulander hallway.

Eye-level view of entrance to Neulander bathroom.

Overhead view of Neulander primary bedroom.

Eye-level view of bedroom, focused on bed where Neulander is accused of murdering Leslie.

Fitzpatrick told the jury “99 percent” of the case will revolve around what happened and what was left in this corner of the Neulander’s DeWitt home.