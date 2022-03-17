SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County jury has found Robert Neulander guilty of murdering his wife Leslie in 2012. He’s also convicted of tampering with physical evidence in an attempt to cover up his crime.

After only a few hours of deliberations Thursday, all 12 jurors, eight men and four women, came to the unanimous consent required for conviction.

Based on this result, Neulander will be sentenced to prison at later date.

Defense Attorney Jonathan Bach has the option to appeal the proceedings in a higher-level court. Bach has already put grievances on record such as what he calls “improper” questioning of his expert witnesses by the Onondaga County District Attorney.

This is Neulander’s second conviction by a jury. The first was later overturned after one juror, sworn to impartiality, was found to be text messaging about the trial throughout the duration of the proceedings.

The jury began deliberations Thursday morning after hearing both sides present closing arguments Wednesday. Each attorney presented a different version of Leslie’s death: an accidental fall or heinous murder.

Through 10 years of investigations, the DA has accused Neulander of beating his wife to death in a rage resulting in blood all over their bedroom suite and then discarding bloody bed sheets and a pillow.

Neulander, supported by his children, brother and sister-in-law, has maintained his innocence, claiming Leslie fell in the shower.