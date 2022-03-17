SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This morning Ari Neulander walked into the courtroom arm-and-arm with his father Robert, and this afternoon Robert was taken out of the courthouse in handcuffs after the jury found him guilty of murdering his wife Leslie and tampering with evidence.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Robert Neulander’s son, Ari, moments after the conviction; and despite the second guilty verdict, the family is standing behind Robert.

“We miss my mom. We miss our mother dearly, and if she were here, she would be disgusted with how this community treated her family. The district attorney does not speak for my mother. I was up on the stand speaking for my mother. Her sister, my aunt, was on the stand speaking for my mother. No one that claims they are speaking for my mother (is) actually there for her. They are there to serve their own interests.” Ari Neulander

Ari and his sister Jenna walked out of the backside of the courthouse hand-in-hand with what appeared to be other family members and walked over to the justice center. That’s where their father is likely to be booked and will spend a night in jail before heading to prision for many years.