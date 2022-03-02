SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County District Attorney unveiled new evidence in the alleged murder of Leslie Neulander, claiming “a piece of Leslie’s head” has been discovered on her bed’s headboard nearly 10 years after her death.

The claim was made public Wednesday in DA Bill Fitzpatrick’s opening statement in the murder trial of Leslie’s husband, former Dr. Robert Neulander.

Fitzpatrick says his office hired Kenneth Martin, a crime scene and forensics expert, who will testify in later days of the trial. He says Martin brought his attention to blood on the headboard.

Fitzpatrick told the jury the blood-soaked headboard was recently re-examined and adipose tissue was found. The tissue, a DNA test Fitzpatrick claims, was Leslie’s.

He told the jury: “You will actually see that the adipose tissue in her brain had been exposed to the open eye. It didn’t get there by careless EMTs taking their gloves off. It didn’t get there by the doctor (Neulander) removing a mysterious shirt. The fact is that there is a piece of Leslie’s head that has been discovered on that headboard. There it is.”

The jury was able to see photos of the scene.

Unlike the first trial, Fitzpatrick also has the jury questioning the relationship between Neulander and his wife. He argues real estate photos show their DeWitt home was for sale, Leslie was planning to move out and the two were looking to separate.

In his counter opening argument, Neulander’s defense attorney says he’ll rely on the former Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s testimony that in real time, he ruled Leslie’s cause of death as an accidental fall.

The defense attorney, Jonathan Bach, confirmed for the jury that the couple was considering a “trial separation.” He adds: “There was no talk of divorce. No lawyers were involved and Bob and Leslie were still functioning very much as a couple… You’re not going to hear any history of physical abuse between Bob and Leslie Neulander.”