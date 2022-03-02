SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the first murder trial of Robert Neulander, the Onondaga County District Attorney shared some of his evidence with NewsChannel 9, including a rendering of the Neulander bedroom and bathroom.

DA Bill Fitzpatrick is showed jurors of the second trial the same rendering, as one part of his opening statement.

The rending explains where Leslie Neulander’s blood was found by investigators after she was found dead.

Fitzpatrick told the jury “99 percent” of the case will revolve around what happened and what was left in this corner of the Neulander’s DeWitt home.